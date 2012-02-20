KABUL Feb 20 The sounds produced by the
three Afghan athletes going to the London summer Olympics are
fierce: elongated wails ricochet off the chipped and dilapidated
walls of the taekwondo centre, while leather smacks and slaps at
the boxing gym.
In a country wrenched by decades of war, perhaps it is no
surprise that all three, a taekwondo male duo including Beijing
bronze medallist Rohullah Nikpai, and teenage female boxer Sadaf
Rahimi, followed fighting sports.
They were born into conflict that still rages, and chronic
insecurity and poverty mean they train in spartan spaces with
little financial support, and currently freezing cold in the
country's worst winter for 30 years.
"The difference between me and others is I want to show
other countries that an Afghan girl can fight," 17-year-old
Rahimi told Reuters, squinting from a protective facemask that
pinches her cheeks and black kohl-lined eyes.
Like Nikpai, Rahimi and her family fled to neighbouring Iran
to escape the violence and brutal oppression of the Taliban, who
were toppled just over a decade ago.
The austere Islamist group had publicly stoned women to
death for charges of adultery at the Ghazi stadium, where
Rahimi, her two sisters and the rest of the country's first team
of female boxers, set up in 2007, practice today.
Her muscular shoulders rippling as she readies to throw
punches at her coach, Rahimi said she feared the Taliban, who
banned women from education, sports and most work, would regain
a share in power through early talks with Afghan and U.S.
officials aimed at ending the NATO-led war.
"I hope the Taliban don't come back and take over," she
said, wincing and starting to untie pink shoelaces over her
knuckles, used instead of hard-to-get strapping. "But if they
do, I urge them to let women engage in sports and go to school".
Coach Mohammad Saber Sharifi, a former professional boxer
and advocate of Afghan women's rights, especially through sport,
said Rahimi had been granted a wild card to compete at the
Olympics, meaning she can sidestep further qualifying rounds.
She will soon leave Kabul's rutted and snowbound streets for
London to train for the Olympics, where women's boxing is
debuting as a sport, he said.
"NO PROPER ELECTRICITY"
On the other side of Kabul from Ghazi stadium, in an equally
barren practice space, 24-year-old Nikpai and fellow taekwondo
Olympic contender Nesar Ahmad Bahawi kick and punch in
preparation for competition at London's ExCel centre in August.
Wearing red chest and back guards made from the material
used in bullet-proof vests, the pair, who both recently
qualified for the Games in Bangkok, make high-pitched screeches
as they take aim, typical of the sport.
But despite officially qualifying and winning Afghanistan's
first Olympic medal at Beijing four years ago, Nikpai bemoaned
the lack of support given to sport in his country.
"Nesar and I don't have a good place to train, facilities,
or even a regular transport system and proper electricity," he
said, his breath steaming in the frigid air of the centre, whose
small heater did little to combat the frozen white landscape
outside.
Poor conditions are not limited to taekwondo, whose national
team members receive a miserly monthly stipend of between
$10-$14. Boxing coach Sharifi, whose team have never trained in
a ring, said tiny sporting budgets severely limit their success.
"We can't really compare ourselves to the world," said
Nikpai, who was lured to taekwondo after watching hours of
action films as a refugee in Iran. He returned to Kabul in 2004.
Nikpai received a hero's welcome upon his return from
Beijing and was summoned to meet Afghan President Hamid Karzai,
who presented him with a brand new flat, money and a car.
The head of the Afghan Olympic Committee, General Mohammad
Zahir Akhbar, said he hopes more athletes in wrestling, judo and
athletics will qualify for the Games in London.
"We are war-torn, our athletes face economic and security
problems, but we are aiming for medals," Akhbar told Reuters.
First-time Olympian Bahawi, who took up taekwondo at the
behest of his family because he kept kicking his friends, said
triumph at international competitions could be a way to lift
security at home.
"Sport brings a message of peace and stability in the
country," said the tall 25-year-old from the country's eastern
Kapisa province before knocking flat a team mate with two quick
kicks on his side.
Afghan coach Bashir Taraki, who trains them alongside
Korea's Min Sin-hak, downplayed the attraction to the fighting
aspect of the Korean martial art, saying: "I think they are more
into taekwondo's discipline than its fighting side".
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, Editing by Rob Taylor)