WASHINGTON May 8 Privately held Hawker
Beechcraft on Tuesday said it was "profoundly disappointed" that
the U.S. Air Force was sticking to "antiquated" ejection seat
requirements in revamped rules for a competition to buy 20 light
air support planes for Afghanistan.
The Air Force is redoing the competition after a lawsuit
filed by Hawker, which lost an initial contract award valued at
$355 million to privately held Sierra Nevada and Brazilian
planemaker Embraer.
The Air Force issued an amended request for proposals on
Friday that appeared little changed from a draft that had drawn
criticism from Sierra Nevada. Sierra Nevada has
not yet commented on the revised rules.
Hawker said it was too soon to make substantive comments
since it had just begun to review the final rules for the
competition, but the ejection seat issue had already raised
concerns.
"We are profoundly disappointed to see ... that the United
States Air Force (USAF) continues to permit antiquated pilot
accommodation standards for ejection seat equipped aircraft
which can place both (Air Force) and partner nation pilots at
unnecessary and higher risk," it said.
Hawker said every aircraft bought by the Air Force should
meet those modern safety standards.
"We will continue to review the RFP (request for proposals)
and meet or exceed all of the USAF requirements to win this new
competition," the company said in a statement.
No comment was immediately available from Sierra Nevada.
The Air Force on Friday said it hoped to pick a new winner
in early 2013, with the first aircraft to be delivered to
Afghanistan in third quarter of 2014.
The companies must submit their new proposals by June 4.
The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded
purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to
Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the
overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of
security in the country, which suffered heavy, coordinated
insurgent attacks on Sunday.
The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where officials
were still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract
with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on
Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill)