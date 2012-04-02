* Air Force expects amended request for proposals in April
* Canceled contract with Sierra Nevada was worth up to $1
bln
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Air Force said on
Monday it would amend, rather than re-do, the terms of a
potential $1 billion competition to supply light attack planes
to Afghanistan.
Privately held Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer
beat out Hawker Beechcraft to win the deal in
December. But the Air Force canceled the initial contract award,
valued at $355 million, when it discovered an error while
preparing for a lawsuit filed by Hawker, challenging the
decision in federal claims court.
The service gave no details of any proposed changes.
Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wesley Miller said the service
was still working out details, but expected to release the
amendment this month. He added that a separate investigation
into the acquisition process was ongoing.
Only Sierra Nevada and its rival for the contract, Hawker
Beechcraft, would be allowed to submit bids, he said.
The Air Force last month abruptly terminated the contract
with Sierra Nevada for 20 Super Tucano light attack planes,
after it discovered inadequate documentation for the award while
preparing for the Hawker lawsuit.
The service announced on March 23 that it was extending an
investigation into the contracting error.
The incident has been big news in Brazil, where government
officials were caught off guard by Washington's cancellation of
the plane order. The issue may come up when Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff visits Washington next week.
Air Force officials have described the incident as
embarrassing and disappointing, especially given a series of
other acquisition problems over the last decade. They had hoped
to investigate the matter quickly and move forward with a new
competition to ensure that the Afghan government could still
receive an initial order soon to build up its air force.
One defense official said the service was taking longer to
complete because the Air Force wanted to be sure the substandard
documentation was not a systemic problem across the service.
Sierra Nevada is seeking a quick re-do of the contest that
would not lower the requirements set for the original bids, from
which the Hawker Beechcraft's AT-6 was disqualified.
Sierra says the Embraer Super Ts are in use by six
militaries around the globe.
Hawker has insisted that its AT-6 plane is the most capable,
affordable and sustainable light attack aircraft on the market.
The company is urging the Air Force to revise its light attack
plane requirements, arguing that not even front-line U.S.
fighter jets could meet the requirements as written.
Hawker on Monday formally entered into forbearance
requirements with several big lenders, giving it "time and
flexibility to restructure the company's balance sheet and
better position Hawker Beechcraft for the long term," said Steve
Miller, chief executive of the company, which was acquired by
Goldman Sachs in 2007. [ID:nWNAB7826 ]
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday lowered its
corporate credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft to SD or "selective
default," and lowered the rating on the company's secured credit
facility to 'D', given its current financial straits
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Gunna Dickson)