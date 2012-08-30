* Flagship militia set up to ease public anxiety, not fuel
it
* But gains often overshadowed by allegations of rape,
murder
By Mirwais Harooni
CHAR DARAH, Afghanistan, Aug 30 Fahima had just
arrived home from school when members of the Afghan Local Police
(ALP), a U.S.-trained militia charged with making Afghans in
Taliban strongholds feel more secure, started hammering on the
front door searching for her father.
They elbowed it open and, frustrated at not finding him,
started beating her younger brother, prompting 17-year-old
Fahima to intervene. One of the men turned and shot her dead.
"She was in her first days as an eleventh grade student,"
said Fahima's father, Khuja, who believes the killing was score
settling over an old land dispute.
"Offenders are still serving as local policemen and they are
free. Police say the killer has escaped but he's walking in
public with his gun and no one is able to catch him."
The ALP was set up in 2010 in villages where the national
force is weak, a flagship project of U.S. General David
Petraeus, who stepped down as commander of foreign forces in
Afghanistan in 2011.
The government began recruiting everyone from farmers to
shopkeepers for the militia, hoping to take the edge away from
the Taliban in their rural bastions.
American officials have hailed the ALP as an effective
homegrown force which has restricted the ability of the Taliban
to move in the countryside.
In northern Kunduz province's Char Darah district, a Taliban
stronghold until recently, people credit the ALP for making it
safer to travel and send children to school against frequent
insurgent opposition to education, especially for girls.
"The Taliban here were demanding money from local people,
beating them if they refused. Now we don't let them do it," said
Gul Ahmad, an ALP commander in Sarak Bala village.
But security gains made by the now 20,000-strong militia are
often overshadowed by mounting accusations of abuses, including
rape and murder.
Human rights groups say ALP members sometimes act like
warlords, demanding bribes, skimming contracts and committing
the kind of atrocities that rattled Afghanistan in a civil war
that killed 50,000 people before the Taliban took over in 1996.
Afghans already have enough to worry about. Many fear the
United States and other Western allies will abandon Afghanistan
after 2014, when most NATO combat troops will have gone, leaving
them at the mercy of the Taliban. There is widespread talk of
another civil war.
The ALP was supposed to ease public anxiety, not fuel it.
UNIFORMS, A SALARY, BUT LITTLE DISCIPLINE
Duties range from manning checkpoints and running patrols to
providing security forces with intelligence on insurgents. Each
member gets a monthly salary and food worth about $180 and are
issued brown uniforms and an AK-47 rifle.
Some acquire heavier weapons like machineguns or
rocket-propelled grenades on their own and prefer the
traditional flowing shirt and baggy trousers to mix in with the
population in farming villages with mudbrick homes.
Many complain they are underpaid and have to borrow or steal
from the poor locals they are meant to protect.
"My father works as a farmer and I have to help him live. If
I don't get enough money then I'll have an eye on other local
people's pockets," said Lutfullah, 28.
Their pasts often don't inspire confidence either. Rights
groups say some were former Taliban fighters or members of
militias that wreaked havoc in Afghanistan for decades. There
are reports of the ALP joining the Taliban.
"Some of them are guilty of repeated killings," said Hussain
Ali Moin, coordinator for the Afghanistan's Independent Human
Rights Commission.
More than 100 ALP members have been jailed for crimes
including murder, bombings, rapes, beatings and robbery,
according to chief military prosecutor Mohammad Rahim Hanifi.
In one of the most high-profile cases, an ALP commander and
four of his men entered a house in Kunduz province, assaulted a
family and abducted their 18-year-old daughter, Lal Bibi, in
May.
She told her family she was chained to a wall and repeatedly
raped before being brought home a week later.
"She says if she does not get justice she will set herself
on fire," her 56-year-old father, Hajji Rustam, told Reuters.
The trauma was so severe, it made him long for the days when
rapists were publicly stoned to death or flogged under Taliban
rule.
"The Taliban were better than the ALP," he said. "At least
they respected our honour. They opposed only women's activities
in public, but these people assault us in our homes."
STRICTER VETTING
The problems may multiply, with plans to boost the force to
30,000 and make it operational over most of the country.
Some of the attacks allegedly committed by the ALP also seem
to be motivated by sectarian rivalries, which could complicate
efforts to tame the force.
In southern Uruzgan province, an ALP commander belonging to
the Hazara minority ethnic group in late July gunned down 15
Pashtun civilians in Khas Uruzgan, a day after the Pashtun
Taliban killed two of his friends, officials said.
"Commander Abdul Hakim Shujahi took nine villagers out of
their houses and took them to the Matakzai area of the village
and killed them with stones and gunshots," said Mohammad Waris
Faizi, who heads the Independent Human Rights Commission
investigation office in the province.
"Then he and his people arrested six villagers from the Khak
Afghan area and killed them too," Faizi said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Seddiqi denied troubles
were widespread and said the ALP was making serious sacrifices
for Afghanistan, accounting for more than half of all casualties
among anti-insurgent forces.
"They are very useful, to be honest, and very effective.
They are inflicting big losses on the Taliban," he said.
In order to improve the ALP's image, authorities say they
are stepping up vetting beyond word of mouth from local leaders,
governors, intelligence and police chiefs, and turning to
biometric data.
"If there are any criminals, we can track them and we can
find them," Seddiqi said.
But those efforts have not calmed Afghans.
"The Taliban and ALP are active during the night," said
villager Najibullah Khairkhwah, 33. "Both can shoot you, rob
you. So I prefer not to leave my house."