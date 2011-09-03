By Mirwais Harooni
| KABUL, Sept 3
KABUL, Sept 3 Armed police escorted nine new
Afghan lawmakers, who were awarded seats after a review of poll
fraud allegations, into parliament on Saturday, as the group
they replaced and dozens of other lawmakers opposed to the
change demonstrated outside.
Some members of parliament critical of the decision to oust
fellow lawmakers after several months in the job threaten they
will not take their seats again until the decision by the
Independent Election Commission (IEC) is reversed.
If they do stay away it will further undermine an already
weak institution at a worrying time for Afghanistan, with
violence at record levels and the departure of most western
forces scheduled by the end of 2014.
"There is no law and democracy in Afghanistan, and
foreigners who are here to support the government are here to
support a dictator's government" said Mohammad Nahim Lalai
Hamidzai, a lawmaker from Kandahar.
He described Saturday as "the funeral of law and democracy
in Afghanistan" and said some 140 members of parliament had
pledged to boycott the assembly. Parliament has a strength of
249 members.
In late August the IEC said it would replace nine
parliamentarians in line with a ruling by a court appointed by
President Hamid Karzai. The court in June said that 62 lawmakers
would have to vacate their seats and be replaced by new members
because of alleged poll fraud.
The IEC softened its stance after initially rejecting the
court decision as unconstitutional, a sentiment shared by many
members of parliament, and international observers.
The bulk of the current parliament has vowed national
protests over any changes, and last month some 3,000 people
demonstrated outside the legislature.
"We don't have weapons and tanks, like the government," said
Hajji Abdul Qadir, an ousted MP from eastern Paktika province.
"But with support from other lawmakers and supporters, we
will demonstrate and take action very soon." He added.
Karzai has banned the ousted members of parliament from the
building, said security official Fazlul Rahman.
"Police forces are ready and if someone wants to enter they
will take action." Rahman said.
Karzai and the parliament have been at loggerheads since the
election in September, which saw opponents of the president make
major gains. Karzai has often been accused of treating
parliament as a rubber stamp.
(Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad, writing by Mirwais Harooni and
Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)