(Adds details, quotes, finance minister, analyst)
By Mirwais Harooni and Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi
KABUL Aug 7 Afghan Defence Minister Abdul Rahim
Wardak resigned on Tuesday after losing a no-confidence vote in
parliament, leaving President Hamid Karzai scrambling to find a
replacement for one of his top security tsars as insurgent
attacks mount.
Wardak, in charge of the army and one of the country's two
key security ministers, told reporters he accepted parliament's
decision, which has clouded NATO plans to hand security
responsibilities to Afghan forces before the end of 2014.
"I respected the parliament's decision to twice appoint me
as defence minister, and now I accept the parliament decision to
remove me. I resign my position," Wardak told journalists.
Karzai's increasingly unpopular government was already under
a cloud, with Finance Minister Hazarat Omar Zakhilwal vulnerable
as a result of accusations aired on Afghan television that he
stashed more than $1 million in overseas banks.
The fractious parliament voted on Saturday to remove Wardak
and Interior Minister Bismillah Mohammadi after recent insurgent
assassinations of senior officials, as well as cross-border
attacks blamed on Pakistan.
While Karzai opted to keep him in place in an acting role to
underpin stability, Wardak's decision to quit immediately leaves
one of his most vital Cabinet posts vacant at the peak of the
summer fighting months and as U.S. and French troops draw down.
It was not immediately clear how soon Karzai would be able
to replace the veteran four-star general and ethnic Pashtun from
eastern Wardak province, who is credited by Western diplomats
with helping forge the fledgling Afghan National Army into an
increasingly effective force against insurgents.
Karzai faced constraints in finding a replacement who could
maintain ethnic harmony in his inner circle, while also needing
to win over lawmakers whose backing he needs to deliver a
corruption crackdown promised to Western donors.
"Karzai's next moves will be watched very closely by many
sides, in particular in the context of his recent announcements
of a long list of new 'reform' and anti-corruption measures,"
said Fabrizio Foschini of the respected Afghan Analysts Network.
"Karzai will have to operate carefully. There are already
grumblings about the provisional solution of keeping the two
'impeached' officials as acting ministers, even though this may
be mainly motivated by the need to avoid troubles in the
security organs at a critical stage of transition," he said in a
blog posting.
FINANCE MINISTER STANDS HIS GROUND
Finance Minister Zakhilwal held a near-simultaneous press
conference to Wardak's, promising to send a list of his assets
to the attorney general to look into claims against him.
But he declined to pass the dossier to the country's top
anti-corruption watchdog, who has asked Karzai to have him stood
down pending completion of an investigation.
"For me today the most important issue is the confidence of
the people," said Zakhilwal.
Zakhilwal, in an interview with Tolo TV on Wednesday, denied
any wrongdoing and said there was nothing untoward in the
transfers, which were the result of legitimate work and business
interests before entering government.
On Tuesday he accused both Tolo and Afghanistan's High
Office of Oversight and Anti-corruption chief, Dr. Azizullah
Ludin, of conspiring against him.
"The head of the oversight department discussed information
in public which was unethical, not based on fact," he said.
"It's obviously based on personal differences he has had with me
from time to time."
Violence in Afghanistan is at its fiercest since U.S.-led
Afghan troops overthrew the Taliban government in 2001.
Militants have extended their reach from traditional strongholds
in southern and eastern areas to parts of the country once
considered relatively safe.
Just hours before Wardak quit, an insurgent detonated a
remote-control bomb under a mini-bus on Kabul's outskirts,
killing nine civilians, while a truck bomb exploded outside a
NATO base east of the city, wounding 15 people, including three
U.S. soldiers.
A foreign soldier was killed in the south by an improvised
bomb, while another died in the volatile east, the NATO-led
coalition said.
(Writing by Rob Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)