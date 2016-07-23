By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, July 23 Thousands of people from
Afghanistan's Hazara minority demonstrated in the capital Kabul
on Saturday to demand changes to the route of a planned
multi-million dollar power transmission line.
The demonstrators are demanding that the 500 kV transmission
line from Turkmenistan to Kabul be rerouted through two
provinces with large Hazara populations, an option the
government says would cost millions and delay the badly needed
project by years.
Waving Afghan flags and chanting slogans like "Justice!
Justice!" and "Death to discrimination!", demonstrators gathered
near Kabul University, several kilometres from the main
government area, which police sealed off.
Security was tight and helicopters patrolled overhead but
there was no sign of trouble as the protest began.
The transmission line, intended to provide secure
electricity to 10 provinces is part of a project backed by the
Asia Development Bank aimed at linking energy-rich states of
Central Asia with Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Hazaras say they want the transmission line to come through
their area because that would ensure their power supply.
The government says the project already guarantees ample
power to the provinces of Bamyan and Wardak, west of Kabul,
where many Hazaras live, and denies accusations that it
disadvantages Hazara people, a mainly Shia minority.
Under current plans, due to be implemented by 2018, the line
will pass from a converter station in the northern town of Pul-e
Khumri to Kabul through the mountainous Salang pass.
An earlier version of the plan foresaw a longer route from
Pul-e Khumri through Bamyan and Wardak, but this option was
subsequently dropped.
The Persian-speaking Hazara, estimated to make up about 9
percent of the population, are Afghanistan's third largest
minority but they have long suffered discrimination. Thousands
were killed during Taliban rule.
However, they are politically well organised and several of
their leaders are part of President Ashraf Ghani's delicately
balanced national unity government, which has added to the
sensitivity surrounding the protests.
"We will not allow them to enjoy their time in palaces while
those who voted for them stay in darkness," said demonstrator
Mohammad Ali, 34.
Saturday's demonstration follows a protest in May, after
which Ghani promised a committee of inquiry into the case. That
committee however recommended sticking with the route through
the Salang pass.
Strengthening and expanding Afghanistan's creaking power
network is among the government's top development priorities as
currently only 30 percent of the country is connected to the
electricity system.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel)