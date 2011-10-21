KABUL Oct 21 Afghanistan has had the semblance
of a national rugby union team for just a few months, but
already they are dreaming of a fixture with the red-shirted
World Cup men of Wales.
In capital city Kabul, where armed checkpoints are common
and the threat of deadly attacks by militants remains part of
everyday life, the rugby squad meet before work for two hours of
early-morning training.
Their enthusiasm is infectious, their motivation clear.
"We would love to play Wales, they are the spiritual players
of the game," said Asad Ziar, chief executive of the Afghanistan
Rugby Federation. "We love the way they play."
While Wales were narrowly losing to Australia in the third
place play-off at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, the
Afghans lined up at a seven-a-side tournament held on soccer
pitches in the high-security International Security Assistance
Force (ISAF) headquarters in Kabul.
To avoid injures to soldiers on tours of duty, tackling was
off-limits, players instead touching the man in possession to
block their progress.
Always quick and competitive, if sometimes guilty of ragged
handling and loose organisation, the young Afghans lost their
first match two tries to one against the reigning British army
champions.
For a team whose first experience of the game was at a rugby
camp held in Kabul in May, the defeat was no disgrace.
"We are the first men of rugby in Afghanistan," said 20-year
old player Abdul Ghafar Malikzai. "We're not afraid of the big
boys because we are Afghans... We compete very hard."
Afghanistan will apply for membership of the Asian Rugby
Football Union at a meeting in November, said Chief Executive
Ziar. If they succeed, matches against India and the United Arab
Emirates may follow.
"We are hopeful," Ziar added. "I'm sure they understand that
we are from a war-torn country so they will ease (financial)
restrictions."
With only one current sponsor, he said, the team needs more
funding to help with the next steps -- building experience of
the 15-a-side game and expanding rugby's base beyond the
capital.
"We want to build up teams in Jalalabad, in Herat, to have a
domestic competition and get a truly national team," said Steve
Brooking, a Briton who acts as technical adviser to the team.
Wearing close-fitting red and blue tops supplied by an
Afghan businessman, the team warmed up as a Russian MI-8
helicopter landed and took off again just beyond the base.
Aziz Ahmed, who wears the number 4 jersey and was part of
the team which played a full-contact tournament in Pakistan last
month, said the more they are tested, the tougher they become.
"Little by little, step by step, the team is improving," he
said. "We want to play in Europe -- to play tournaments in other
countries."
And, most of all, they are working out daily to be ready for
their dream date with Wales.
