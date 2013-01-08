LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Jan 8 A man wearing an Afghan army uniform shot dead one soldier from the NATO-led force in Helmand in the country's south, where mostly British and U.S. troops are based, officials said on Tuesday.

At least 63 NATO-led personnel were killed in 47 insider attacks across Afghanistan last year, far more than previous years, eroding trust between Afghan soldiers and their foreign counterparts as the coalition plans to withdraw most of its troops by the end of 2014.

In the latest attack, in Helmand's Gereshk district on Monday evening, a British soldier was killed and six more British soldiers wounded, police officials in Helmand told Reuters.

NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) confirmed in a statement that one of its personnel was killed by a man in an Afghan National Army uniform, but did not disclose the soldier's nationality.