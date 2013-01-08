LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Jan 8 A man wearing an
Afghan army uniform shot dead one soldier from the NATO-led
force in Helmand in the country's south, where mostly British
and U.S. troops are based, officials said on Tuesday.
At least 63 NATO-led personnel were killed in 47 insider
attacks across Afghanistan last year, far more than previous
years, eroding trust between Afghan soldiers and their foreign
counterparts as the coalition plans to withdraw most of its
troops by the end of 2014.
In the latest attack, in Helmand's Gereshk district on
Monday evening, a British soldier was killed and six more
British soldiers wounded, police officials in Helmand told
Reuters.
NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)
confirmed in a statement that one of its personnel was killed by
a man in an Afghan National Army uniform, but did not disclose
the soldier's nationality.