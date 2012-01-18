KABUL Jan 18 Heavy snow that has
blanketed large parts of Afghanistan, killing at least 20
people, could end a long-running drought that last summer
threatened millions of people with severe food shortages,
government and aid officials said on Wednesday.
But the weekend snowfall and avalanches across the
mountainous north and centre could bring a bitter winter and
short-term hardship to many people, with many roads still cut
off, hampering food delivery in several hard-hit provinces.
Government officials said the snow, when it melts in the
spring, should end a near-decade long dry spell. Last year about
80 percent of the country's non-irrigated wheat crop was ruined
in almost half the country -- 14 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces
-- hitting almost three million of the country's poorest people.
"The current rain and snow will benefit our underground
water table and we hope now to have a year of good harvests,"
said Ghulam Rabani Haqiqatpal, statistics director at the
Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Food.
"We will have snow and rain until May now, so we hope the
water shortage will finish in Afghanistan," he told Reuters.
Scores of Afghans die each year due to the cold, although
farmers and small communities also rely on snowfall between
December and April to bring water for the summer's food and cash
crops.
The United Nations last year appealed for urgent
international aid to get food and shelter to provinces including
Ghor, Daikundi, Bamiyan and Badakhshan after rains failed for
the eighth time since 2000.
Afghanistan needs about 5.2 million metric tons of wheat,
the staple crop, a year. The country normally produces 4.5
million tons of wheat each year and imports the rest.
The UN's World Food Programme also said it was "cautiously
optimistic" that this year's snow would break the dry cycle, as
it had come early in the winter, meaning it was likely to melt
more gradually.
A provincial official in mountainous Badakhshan province
said that avalanches in northeastern Afghanistan had cut off
tens of thousands of people already suffering food shortages and
appealed for more aid to avert a humanitarian crisis.
