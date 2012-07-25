(Reinserts dropped word "by" in paragraph two)
HERAT, Afghanistan, July 25 In an updated
version of swords being beaten into ploughshares, caterpillar
tracks belonging to abandoned Soviet-era tanks are being melted
down into steel bars and used in west Afghanistan's construction
industry.
The tanks from Moscow's decade-long war in Afghanistan wait
under baking sunshine to be smelted at one of its few steel
mills, a stark reminder of the humiliating end met by the Soviet
forces more than 20 years ago.
Soviet-produced tracks make up about 2 percent of steel
production at the Wardak Atawla factory in Herat in western
Afghanistan, about 100 km (62 miles) east of the border with
Iran.
"The Russians came here, ruined our country, and now their
tanks sit in a scrap dump," mill manager Azim Khan told Reuters
as he stroked away sand with his sandal-clad feet from the
tracks, which were stamped with Cyrillic letters.
"They are made of really good iron. It's funny to see them
sitting here now,"
The tracks were taken off the tanks scattered around the
Herat landscape by locals looking for cash.
They belong to forces from the former Soviet Union, who
pulled out of Afghanistan in 1989 after defeat by mujahideen
fighters, handing security over to a shaky government that was
quickly beset by heavy fighting and civil war.
Comparisons are being frequently drawn to the current
NATO-led war, and fears are surfacing amongst Afghans and
analysts of a repeat.
When asked if he believed American armoured vehicles would
end up in his scrapyard, Khan replied with a smirk:
"Unfortunately we do not love peace in Afghanistan."
The mill went on stream two months ago, producing rebar from
scrap to feed Herat's construction industry, which is enjoying a
boom from better security and trade with neighbouring Iran.
Beating swords to ploughshares refers to turning weapons of
war to peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Nick Macfie)