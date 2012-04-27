By Rob Taylor
| KABUL, April 27
KABUL, April 27 Hackers have for the third time
in less than a year crippled the main website of the Afghan
Taliban, with a Taliban spokesman on Friday blaming Western
intelligence agencies amid an intensifying cyber war with the
insurgents.
The unidentified hackers broke into the Taliban's El Emara
website twice on Thursday, replacing usual insurgent victory
messages with images of executions and support for the Afghan
government and security forces in English, Arabic and Pashto.
Some of the photographs showed women being shot in the head
or hanged by former Taliban executioners, while another showed
two women in head-to-toe burkas being beaten.
"Violence is wrong in all its forms, especially the
encouragement by the Taliban of cowardly betrayal and the
senseless murder of innocent civilians," a screenshot from
Afghan Pajhwok News showed the message as saying in English.
"The Afghan Security Forces are accountable to Allah and the
Afghan people, and seek to restore peace as the foreigners leave
the land," it said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters that the
website was hacked around 12:30 am on Thursday and fixed in
three hours, before being breached again at midday and put out
of commission again. It was still being repaired on Friday
"It was hacked again by enemies and foreign intelligence
services," Zabihullah said. "The enemy tries to push its
propaganda. The enemy is worried by what gets published in our
webpage. It's confusing for them, so they try to react."
A NATO spokesman declined comment on the claim.
The Taliban have in recent months waged an intensifying
information war with NATO forces in the country, distributing
anti-government messages on mobile phone networks and using
Twitter to claim largely improbable successes as most foreign
combat troops look to leave the country by 2014.
A day rarely passes without a Taliban spokesman using
Twitter to claim the destruction of numerous NATO armoured
vehicles and the deaths of scores of Western or Afghan security
forces, with NATO quickly countering in its own Twitter feeds.
The Taliban also employ a sophisticated network of spokesmen
to distribute messages and even have their own mobile radio
broadcast service, which frequently moves location to avoid the
threat of retaliatory airstrikes by NATO warplanes.
Unknown hackers brought down the main Taliban website
earlier this month, when El Emara's English language page was
replaced temporarily with images of Taliban atrocities and
photographs of roadside bombs, according to the Long War Journal
website, which tracks progress in the war, now dragging into its
eleventh year.
Another cyber attack took place on June 20 last year, when
false messages were distributed about the death of the Taliban's
one-eyed leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, from both the website and
the phones of Taliban spokesman.
Thursday's hacking attack came as a man wearing an Afghan
security forces uniform shot and killed a U.S. soldier in the
country's south, in the latest incident of so-called
green-on-blue killings by local police and soldiers of Western
mentors.
Three soldiers were killed by an improvised bomb in the
east, where NATO recently launched one of the last large
offensives of the war to try to clear insurgent strongholds near
the Pakistan border and around Kabul.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Nick
Macfie)