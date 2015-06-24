(Removes extraneous word from lead)
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, June 23 On Monday morning, Essa Khan was
just another Afghan soldier earning about $200 a month to guard
national institutions in Kabul from militant attack.
By Monday afternoon, the army sergeant was a national hero,
lionised by the media for shooting dead several Taliban gunmen
who tried to storm the country's parliament which was in full
session at the time.
Khan's overnight fame underlines Afghans' yearning for good
news in a year when violence has risen, Taliban insurgents
appear to be gaining ground and a government formed after last
year's messy election is still mired in disputes.
Recalling the dramatic events, Khan told Reuters on Tuesday
that as soon as a car bomb exploded outside the parliamentary
compound, he prepared for more insurgents to attack.
"I started shooting them one by one. I counted six of them
lying there. The last one (seventh) was killed by someone else."
Social media quickly picked up on Khan's heroics, and a day
later his square-jawed face appeared on posters and billboards
in Kabul.
The 28-year-old even met President Ashraf Ghani, who called
him a "brave son of this nation" and handed him the keys to a
new apartment as a reward.
"Victorious Essa Khan!" and "Long live the Afghan security
forces!" read two billboards in the Afghan capital, in an rare
spontaneous show of support.
The Afghan army has long been popular in a country where the
majority of people oppose the Taliban and its violent methods.
The Islamist militant movement ruled the country with an
iron first until it was toppled in a U.S.-led war in 2001, and
since then it has vowed to force its way back into power at the
expense of a government it considers a lackey to the West.
Still, Khan's television interviews have provided a boost
for security forces, which may also be celebrating Tuesday's
recapture of a district in the northern province of Kunduz two
days after it had fallen to the Taliban.
It has been some time since the Afghan National Security
Forces (ANSF), up to 350,000 strong and trained by NATO at a
cost of some $60 billion, have had much to smile about.
The Taliban has made territorial gains and launched a series
of deadly attacks across the country since announcing a summer
offensive, leaving Afghan forces facing their biggest test since
NATO combat troops withdrew from the country at the end of 2014.
For now, the Afghan public seems happy to celebrate Khan's
courage, rather than focus on lapses that allowed the Taliban to
get a car bomb and six armed gunmen through the capital's
security perimeter and close to the gates of parliament.
One woman and a child were killed and 30 others wounded in
the attack, though the assailants did not manage to enter the
parliamentary compound itself, in part thanks to Khan's quick
thinking.
For all the euphoria over his actions, Afghans still found
cause to worry. Hamid Haidary, writing on Facebook, urged people
to be careful about publishing photographs of Khan or his home,
for fear insurgents may target him.
"God forbid our love will harm Essa Khan or his family," he
said.
Khan himself said he was not afraid.
"A male sheep is for sacrifice. I have sworn to God I will
keep my head high and fight. I will sacrifice my life for this
country."
