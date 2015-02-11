KABUL Feb 11 Afghanistan's Taliban Islamist
movement is increasingly financed by criminal enterprises
including heroin laboratories, illegal ruby and emerald mines
and kidnapping, making negotiated peace harder, according to a
report for the U.N. Security Council.
The report said there was a new "scale and depth" to the
Taliban's integration with criminal networks, which includes
directly running marble mines, taxing the production and export
of narcotics and kidnapping for ransom.
Diverse financing, including foreign donations, helped the
Taliban survive 13 years of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan,
analysts say.
"They are increasingly acting more like 'godfathers' than a
'government in waiting,'" a panel of experts who advise the
Security Council on sanctions said in the report made public
late on Tuesday.
In 2014 the Taliban inflicted heavy casualties on Afghan
security forces as foreign allies withdrew most of their troops.
More civilians were killed in 2014 than in any other year of the
war, according to the United Nations.
U.S. President Barack Obama is now considering a request
from Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani to slow the pace of
the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a senior administration official
said on Wednesday. Ghani is also trying to open
up channels for peace talks with the Taliban.
The U.N. report called for sanctions to disrupt the
Taliban's alleged criminal activity, warning that fighters in
charge of lucrative illicit businesses would be less inclined to
respond to calls by their leaders to settle for peace.
"Taliban members involved in criminal activities will not
benefit politically or economically from a potential
reconciliation between the government of Afghanistan and the top
leadership of the Taliban movement," it said.
The activities described in the report - which cites Afghan
officials and businessmen affected by Taliban extortion -
include charging to smuggle emeralds out of the country, taxing
the production of lapis lazuli and facilitating illegal ruby
mining in areas under the Taliban's influence near Kabul.
"Taliban penetration of the natural resources sector is deep
and (the) extortion in that sector is fairly pervasive," the
panel said.
As well as charging farmers who grow opium poppies, the
Taliban profits from heroin production and export, and can often
be found fighting close to heroin laboratories, the report said.
In 2014, the group fought hard for control of Sangin
district in the southern province of Helmand, where a number of
laboratories were located, the report said, citing Afghan
officials.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Susan Fenton)