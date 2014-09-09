DUBAI, Sept 9 Afghanistan's telecom sector revenue fell by 12-13 percent last year and will drop another 5 percent in 2014 as foreign troops and middle-class Afghans leave the country, its leading telecoms firm Roshan said on Tuesday.

A decline in income from the sector, which had boosted economic growth and attracted foreign telecoms firms such as South Africa's MTN and UAE's Etisalat, puts pressure on efforts to rebuild the country's infrastructure after years of war.

Almost 70 percent of the population has a mobile phone connection, the International Telecommunication Union said, but Roshan's Chief Operating Officer Altaf Ladak said the real figure is closer to half that as many Afghans hold several SIM cards so they can quickly switch to operators offering cheaper deals.

That means probably two thirds of Afghanistan's 31.8 million people do not own a mobile phone.

"In 2013, the industry dropped about 12-13 percent in revenue. This year we're predicting another 4-5 percent drop," said Ladak, citing Roshan's earnings and financial statements from rivals. He added the company's own revenue was stable.

He blamed this slump on the departure of foreign troops and emigration by middle class Afghans fearful of renewed ethnic violence following this year's disputed presidential election.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency estimates that the country's will rise 2.3 percent in 2014, not enough, Ladak said, to offset the loss of some the telecom sector's biggest spenders.

In May, United States president Barack Obama said the superpower would reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 9,800 by year-end from about 70,000 stationed in early 2013.

Outgoing Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday pressured his potential successors to end delays to a promised power-sharing deal to prevent a crisis worsening.

ROSHAN REVENUE

Roshan - majority owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, with Cable & Wireless Communications and Sweden's TeliaSonera among its other shareholders - has 6.1 million subscribers, up from 5.8 million in 2012, Ladak said.

Revenue was $300 million in 2012, and although Ladak declined to give more recent figures he said earnings were "pretty stable" and said that the company was profitable.

Roshan aims to reduce the impact of the shrinking market by getting more customers to use 3G mobile services. Data provides about 8 percent of Roshan's revenue.

"We expect it (the market) to tick up again with money coming back and hopefully stability in the country. People are very cautious at this stage," Ladak said.

Tough terrain, a sparse population and low revenue per user has deterred operators from expanding networks to remote regions and mobile coverage only reaches 70 percent of Afghanis.

Ladak said he hoped to boost rural coverage by sharing towers with rivals, which could split costs, which are high because of a lack of reliable on-grid power. Up to a fifth of Roshan's site use mains electricity, with most relying on fuel generators. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)