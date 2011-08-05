KABUL Aug 5 Britain and the United States poke
fun at incompetent, arrogant middle managers in the television
comedy "The Office", but in Afghanistan the target is a
fictional minister of garbage in a new series called "The
Ministry".
Instead of a series mocking drab office life in impoverished
Afghanistan, where there is widespread unemployment, "The
Ministry" mockumentary puts a satirical spin on some serious
issues such as corruption, drug trafficking and nepotism.
"We'll see how open (Afghans) are to this style of comedy,"
said Abazar Khayami, a senior producer involved with the show.
"If you look at the United States and Europe, they are
always poking fun at the government but to do that here we
really don't know what to expect," he said. "No one thinks there
is anything to be concerned about."
Dawlat is the arrogant minister for garbage in Hechland,
which translated from Dari means "Nothing Land", and the first
eight-episode season following daily life in the ministry
premiered on Afghanistan's TOLO TV on Thursday.
In a trailer posted on Youtube, which has already been
viewed more than 56,000 times in a week (here),
the minister says that the story of his rise to power was too
long to explain.
"Let's just say that no one's talent and ability goes
unnoticed for too long," says Dawlat, sitting at his large desk
in front of a coloured map of Hechland that resembles a cracked
car windscreen and the country's green flag with a yellow star.
"And by God's grace, I have both talent and ability," adds
Dawlat, who is played by 65-year-old Abdul Qadr Farokh.
RICKY GERVAIS A FAN?
The minister asks his man-hating secretary, played by Sahar
Parniyan, 19, to read him 190 demands made by Cabinet members.
"The first member of parliament needs 10 armoured vehicles
for his safety. The second member of parliament wants you to
authorise his drug-trafficking business," says the secretary.
"The third member of parliament wants to hire his
father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and cousins," she says.
The show features a vain adviser to the minister -- whose
father was minister for higher education, although he says that
had nothing to do with him getting the job -- and a highly
educated butler who laments his job because he doesn't "have any
connections in the ministry" to allow him to be promoted.
Real-life Afghanistan is embroiled in a decade-long war
against Taliban-led insurgents, it supplies more than
three-quarters of the world's opium and, according to watchdog
Transparency International, has public sector corruption worse
than any other country except Somalia and equal to Myanmar.
Producers said "The Ministry" is a revamp of an Afghan
series called "Hechland" and, while inspired by the
documentary-style filming of "The Office", it was not copying
the show.
"We wanted to make this a more relevant show that touched
upon political issues happening in Afghanistan at the moment,"
said Trudi-Ann Tierney, senior manager of drama at Kaboora
Productions, which made the show.
It even seems to have the imprimatur of British comedian
Ricky Gervais, the creator of "The Office", which was originally
set in the non-descript British town of Slough.
"They found a fat, annoying middle-aged bloke with a beard,"
That bit was easy," Gervais said of the new Afghan production.
"The difficult part was finding a town as grim as Slough.
Calm down, I'm joking. It's not quite as grim as Slough
obviously," he posted on his blog (here)
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Tait)