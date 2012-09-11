* Most locally sourced taxes kept to support local
operations
* Afghan opium poppy trade not main source of Taliban
funding
* Rising income has financed increased number of attacks
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11 The Taliban raised about
$400 million last year from sources that included donations,
taxing local economies and extorting money from such targets as
drug dealers, cell phone operators and aid projects, according
to a U.N. report on the militant Islamist group released on
Tuesday.
The report to the U.N. Security Council by the sanctions
monitoring team said that about $275 million of that income
reached Taliban leadership and the rest was collected, spent or
misappropriated at the local level.
"The team understands Taliban funding as follows: revenue
raised from taxing the local economy serves primarily to support
local operations and is only in a few cases channeled upwards,"
the report said.
"Revenue extorted from nation-wide enterprises such as
narcotics producers and traffickers, construction and trucking
companies, mobile telephone operators, mining companies and aid
and development projects goes to the Taliban Financial
Commission which answers to the Taliban leadership," it said.
Donations were another major source of funding, which also
went directly to the Taliban leadership.
The estimate covers the financial year ended March 20, 2012.
The U.N. team warned against a general perception that the
Taliban's main source of income was Afghanistan's opium poppy
economy. Afghanistan has long been the world's leading supplier
of opium, accounting for about 90 percent of global output.
It said that Afghan officials estimate that the Taliban
earned about $100 million in 2011/2012 from the opium poppy
industry, a small share considering the annual value of the drug
crop is estimated at $3.6 billion to $4 billion.
"This suggests that the Taliban do not make great efforts to
exploit this potential source of revenue," the report said.
"While it provides enough to finance much of the insurgency
in the main poppy growing provinces of Helmand, Kandahar and
Uruzgan, the money raised from the drug trade is insufficient to
meet the cost of insurgent activity elsewhere," it said.
ATTACK FINANCING
Local taxes imposed by the Taliban include a 10 percent tax
on harvest and a 2.5 percent tax on wealth, the report said. The
group will also tax services such as water or electricity, even
though they have no control over the supply, and in some areas
they will charge small businesses a 10 percent tax.
Another lucrative source of income has been the foreign
funding of aid and development projects.
"Estimates of Taliban income from contracts funded by the
United States and other overseas donors range from 10 to 20 per
cent of the total, usually by the Taliban agreeing protection
money with the contractor or demanding a cut," the report said.
The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force
estimated that between $100 million and $155 million of the
Taliban's income was spent mounting attacks in 2011, while the
rest maintained the insurgency, according to the U.N. report.
"Since 2006 the Taliban have managed to finance an
ever-increasing number of attacks, reflecting a year-on-year
increase in income," the U.N. report said.
U.S.-backed Afghan forces toppled the Taliban government in
late 2001 when it refused to hand over al Qaeda militants,
including Osama bin Laden, after the Islamist network's hijacked
airliner attacks on the United States on Sept. 11 that year.
The Taliban said in a statement to mark the 11th anniversary
of the Sept. 11 attacks that the war on Afghanistan was illegal
and called on the United States and its allies "to halt shedding
the blood of the oppressed Afghans ... and to follow the path of
sound reasoning instead of tyranny and stupidity."
"Every action that you take in this path only displays your
brutality, oppression, savagery and arrogance because the
Afghans have had no hand in the 9/11 incident and neither have
you been able to provide any legitimate or logical proof,"
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Sunday's statement.
Foreign troops have started gradually handing over security
control to Afghan soldiers and police, a process that is due to
be completed by the end of 2014.
