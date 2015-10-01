WASHINGTON Oct 1 Ten people were killed in a
crash of a U.S. military transport aircraft at an airport in
Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Thursday, adding
that there were no reports of enemy fire at the time and the
incident was under investigation.
The crew of five U.S. military servicemembers were among the
dead, along with another five passengers, civilians who were
contracted employees of the U.S.-led international force, the
spokesman said.
The incident took place at around midnight (1930 GMT on
Thursday) at Jalalabad airport in Afghanistan.
