WASHINGTON Oct 1 Ten people were killed in a crash of a U.S. military transport aircraft at an airport in Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Thursday, adding that there were no reports of enemy fire at the time and the incident was under investigation.

The crew of five U.S. military servicemembers were among the dead, along with another five passengers, civilians who were contracted employees of the U.S.-led international force, the spokesman said.

The incident took place at around midnight (1930 GMT on Thursday) at Jalalabad airport in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)