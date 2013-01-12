* Afghan forces to take combat lead in spring, not summer
* U.S. public war-weary as Obama winds down in Afghanistan
* Signs of narrowed differences after White House talks
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 President Barack Obama and
Afghan President Hamid Karzai agreed on Friday to speed up the
handover of combat operations in Afghanistan to Afghan forces,
raising the prospect of an accelerated U.S. withdrawal from the
country and underscoring Obama's determination to wind down a
long, unpopular war.
Signaling a narrowing of differences, Karzai appeared to
give ground in talks at the White House on U.S. demands for
immunity from prosecution for any American troops who stay in
Afghanistan beyond 2014, a concession that could allow Obama to
keep at least a small residual force there.
Both leaders also threw their support behind tentative
Afghan reconciliation efforts with Taliban insurgents, endorsing
the establishment of a Taliban political office in Qatar in
hopes of bringing insurgents to inter-Afghan talks.
Outwardly, at least, the meeting appeared to be something of
a success for both men, who need to show their vastly different
publics they are making progress in their goals for Afghanistan.
There were no signs of the friction that has frequently marked
Obama's relations with Karzai.
Karzai's visit came amid stepped-up deliberations in
Washington over the size and scope of the U.S. military role in
Afghanistan once the NATO-led combat mission concludes at the
end of 2014.
"By the end of next year, 2014, the transition will be
complete," Obama said at a news conference with Karzai standing
at his side. "Afghans will have full responsibility for their
security, and this war will come to a responsible end."
The Obama administration has been considering a residual
force of between 3,000 and 9,000 troops - far fewer than some
U.S. commanders propose - to conduct counterterrorism operations
and to train and assist Afghan forces.
A top Obama aide said this week that the administration does
not rule out a complete withdrawal after 2014, a move that some
experts say would be disastrous for the weak Afghan central
government and its fledgling security apparatus.
Obama on Friday left open the possibility of that so-called
"zero option" when he several times used the word "if" to
suggest that a post-2014 U.S. presence was far from guaranteed.
Insisting that Afghan forces were "stepping up" faster than
expected, Obama said Afghan troops would take over the lead in
combat missions across the country this spring, rather than
waiting until the summer as originally planned. NATO troops will
then assume a "support role," he said.
"It will be a historic moment and another step toward full
Afghan sovereignty," Obama said.
Obama said final decisions on this year's troop cuts and the
post-2014 U.S. military role were still months away, but his
comments suggested he favors a stepped-up withdrawal timetable.
There are some 66,000 U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan.
Washington's NATO allies have been steadily reducing their troop
numbers as well despite doubts about the ability of Afghan
forces to shoulder full responsibility for security.
'WAR OF NECESSITY'
Karzai voiced satisfaction over Obama's agreement to turn
over control of detention centers to Afghan authorities, a
source of dispute between their countries, although the White
House released no details of the accord on that subject.
Obama once called Afghanistan a "war of necessity." But he
is heading into a second term looking for an orderly way out of
the conflict, which was sparked by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
on the United States by an al Qaeda network harbored by
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.
He faces the challenge of pressing ahead with his
re-election pledge to continue winding down the war while
preparing the Afghan government to prevent a slide into chaos
and a Taliban resurgence once most NATO forces are gone.
Former Senator Chuck Hagel, Obama's nominee to become
defense secretary, is likely to favor a sizable troop reduction.
Karzai, meanwhile, is eager to show he is working to ensure
Afghans regain full control of their territory after a foreign
military presence of more than 11 years.
Asked whether the cost of the war in lives and money was
worth it, Obama said: "We achieved our central goal ... or have
come very close to achieving our central goal, which is to
de-capacitate al Qaeda, to dismantle them, to make sure that
they can't attack us again."
He added: "Have we achieved everything that some might have
imagined us achieving in the best of scenarios? Probably not.
This is a human enterprise, and you fall short of the ideal."
Obama made clear that unless the Afghan government agrees to
legal immunity for U.S. troops, he would withdraw them all after
2014 - as happened in Iraq at the end of 2011.
Karzai, who criticized NATO over civilian deaths, said that
with Obama's agreement to transfer detention centers and the
planned withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghan villages, "I can
go to the Afghan people and argue for immunity" in a bilateral
security pact being negotiated.
Addressing students at Georgetown University later in the
day, the Afghan leader predicted with certainty that the United
States would keep a limited number of troops in Afghanistan
after 2014, in part to battle al Qaeda and its affiliates.
"One of the reasons the United States will continue a
limited presence in Afghanistan after 2014 in certain facilities
in Afghanistan is because we have decided together to continue
to fight against al Qaeda," Karzai said. "So there will be no
respite in that."
Many of Obama's Republican opponents have criticized him for
setting a withdrawal timetable and accuse him of undercutting
the U.S. mission by reducing troop numbers too quickly.
Karzai and his U.S. partners have not always seen eye to
eye, even though the American military has been crucial to
preventing insurgent attempts to oust him.
In October, Karzai accused Washington of playing a double
game by fighting the war in Afghan villages instead of going
after insurgents who cross the border from neighboring Pakistan.
In Friday's news conference, Karzai did not back down from
his previous comments that foreigners were responsible for some
of the official corruption critics say is rampant in
Afghanistan. But he acknowledged: "There is corruption in the
Afghan government that we are fighting against."
Adding to tensions has been a rash of deadly "insider"
attacks by Afghan soldiers and police against NATO-led troops
training or working with them. U.S. forces have also been
involved in a series of incidents that enraged Afghans,
including burning Korans, which touched off days of rioting.