(Repeats to replace earlier story with erroneous "exclusive"
tag)
By Dylan Welch and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Nov 18 Afghan President Hamid Karzai has
rejected a provision of a U.S.-Afghan security pact, putting
the entire deal in jeopardy just days before the country's elite
gather to debate it, a senior Afghan official and a Western
diplomat said.
The question of whether foreign troops will be able to
search Afghan homes after NATO's combat mission ends next year
has long been a sticking point of an agreement setting out the
terms under which remaining U.S. forces will operate there.
But in a series of meetings over the weekend the
enter-and-search issue emerged as the biggest roadblock facing
the security pact as Karzai dug his heels in, the Afghan
official, who has been close to the talks, told Reuters.
Without an accord on the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA),
Washington says it could pull out all of its troops at the end
of 2014, leaving Afghanistan's fledgling security forces on
their own to fight the Taliban-led insurgency.
Two years ago, the United States ended its military mission
in Iraq with a similar "zero option" outcome after the failure
of talks with Baghdad, which refused to guarantee immunity to
U.S. personnel serving there.
The United States is concerned that as campaigning
intensifies for Afghanistan's presidential election next April,
it will be increasingly difficult to broker a security pact.
"They want a window left open to go into Afghan homes, but
the president does not accept that - not unilaterally and not
joint," the Afghan official said, referring to house raids by
U.S. troops either on their own or with Afghan forces.
The U.S. embassy and NATO headquarters in Kabul declined to
comment, but a Western diplomat in Kabul with knowledge of the
talks confirmed the two sides had reached an impasse.
"It's a very tense time," the diplomat said.
The New York Times also reported that the talks were at an
impasse.
"NO FLEXIBILITY"
On Thursday, a five-day national gathering of the country's
political, tribal and other elites, called a loya jirga, will
begin to debate the BSA in Kabul.
If an agreement on the pact is not reached by then, Karzai
may tell the meeting in his opening address that he does not
agree with the article about house searches, the official said.
"If the jirga becomes about that one article then it risks
seeing the entire document rejected," the Afghan official said.
Talks stalled over the house-search issue during two
meetings Karzai held at his palace with U.S. Ambassador James
Cunningham and NATO's commander, General Joseph Dunford.
"From our side there is no flexibility on this issue of
allowing Americans to search Afghan homes, because this is more
important than jurisdiction," the Afghan official said.
Jurisdiction refers to giving all American service members
in Afghanistan immunity from Afghan law, another U.S. demand
that has been resisted by Karzai.
The issues of jurisdiction and unilateral military
operations by U.S. forces have been the main bones of contention
in the months-long negotiations over the security agreement.
The question of house searches, which have sometimes led to
civilian deaths, is a highly charged one that has contributed to
the rifts between Karzai and foreign forces in an increasingly
fractious relationship.
The United States wants to be able to conduct such searches
to continue targeting al Qaeda and other militants in
Afghanistan. Karzai is concerned that the hated searches could
sap support for the government and foreign troops who stay on.
Another meeting between Karzai, the U.S. envoy and the NATO
commander was expected on Monday, though the official said there
was little hope of a breakthrough.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel)