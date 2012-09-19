WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama and
Afghan President Hamid Karzai agreed on Wednesday to press
forward with a U.S.-Afghan security pact, the White House said,
despite the curtailment of NATO operations in response to a
surge in "insider" attacks on foreign servicemen.
"The two presidents discussed a range of issues, including
efforts to stem insider attacks on U.S., coalition, and Afghan
forces," the White House said in a statement summarizing a video
conference call between the two leaders.
They also agreed to continue implementation of a Strategic
Partnership agreement signed in May during Obama's visit to
Afghanistan, the White House said.
The White House said on Tuesday there would be no change in
Obama's timeline for gradually handing over security
responsibility to Afghans and eventually withdrawing U.S.
troops. NATO has agreed to remove most of its forces in 2014.
At least 51 foreign troops have been killed in "insider"
attacks this year in which Afghan security personnel have turned
their weapons on their Western mentors.
NATO ordered a cutback on Tuesday in operations with Afghan
forces in response to a surge of insider attacks, but said the
restriction was temporary and would not derail the security
handover.
The two leaders also discussed the need to encourage
"restraint and non-violence" in reaction to inflammatory
materials, the White House said. U.S. diplomatic compounds in
some Muslim countries have been hit by violent protests by
demonstrators incensed by a film insulting to Islam.