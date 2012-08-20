* Top U.S. general visits Afghanistan
* Efforts to stop attacks
WASHINGTON Aug 20 President Barack Obama on
Monday said the United States needed to do more to safeguard
U.S. troops after a spate of Afghan "insider" attacks that have
left 10 American troops killed in the past two weeks.
His comments came during a visit by the top U.S. military
officer, General Martin Dempsey, to Afghanistan, where the
killings of American forces by Afghans have topped the agenda.
Obama, who spoke to Dempsey earlier in the day, said he would
reach out to Afghan President Hamid Karzai about the killings.
"We've been watching with deep concern these so-called
green-on-blue attacks, where you have Afghan individuals, some
of whom are actually enrolled in the Afghan military, ...
attacking coalition forces," Obama said.
There have been 32 insider attacks so far this year
involving 36 shooters that have led to 40 coalition deaths, just
over half of them Americans. Some 69 coalition troops have been
wounded. That's a sharp increase from 2011, when 35 coalition
troops killed, 24 of whom were U.S. troops during the year.
The growing insider threat has eroded trust between NATO and
its Afghan allies, causing a headache for Western powers who are
planning to pull out most of their troops by the end of 2014.
After noting some of the steps to bolster protection of U.S.
forces, Obama said: "Obviously, we're gonna have to do more,
because there has been an uptick" in the number of attacks.
"I'll be reaching out to President Karzai as well because
we've got to make sure that we're on top of this," Obama said.
Over the weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and
Afghan President Hamid Karzai spoke by phone and agreed to boost
vetting of Afghan recruits to try to put an end to the spiraling
attacks, now averaging one a week.
In Kabul, Dempsey met with his Afghan counterpart, General
Sher Mohammad Karimi, who raised the issue of insider threat at
the start of their meeting -- something Dempsey saw as a sign of
Afghan resolve.
"In the past, it's been us pushing on them to make sure they
do more," he said. "This time, without prompting, when I met
General Karimi, he started with a conversation about insider
attacks - and, importantly, insider attacks not just against us,
but insider attacks against the Afghans, too," in comments
provided by his spokesman from Kabul.
Reclusive Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar has
said insurgent fighters have successfully infiltrated the Afghan
security forces. In a statement released last week, he urged
police, soldiers and government workers to "abandon support of
the invaders" and back the Taliban ahead of the departure of
most Western combat troops in 2014.
Still, last week, the Pentagon said only about 11 percent of
so-called "insider attacks" by Afghans against NATO troops this
year were due to Taliban infiltration, with the vast majority
due to other motives, including personal grudges. Why there
would be a sudden increase in personal grudges and other
vendettas remains unclear.