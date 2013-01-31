* Alenia seeks renewal of existing G222 contract
* Air Force sees 2 C-130s in Afghanistan by end of 2013
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday said it hoped to deliver two C-130 transport planes to
Afghanistan by the end of 2013 and two more in 2014 after
deciding to end a deal with Italy's Finmeccanica SpA
for 20 G222 cargo planes.
Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick said details were still being
worked out, but the Air Force was "aggressively pushing for
delivery of two C-130H models in late calendar year 2013 and two
additional ones before the end of calendar 2014."
"The Afghan Government has requested four C-130 aircraft as
a replacement for the G222, and the U.S. Air Force is currently
developing and accessing strategies to identify C-130 aircraft
that could be made available for transfer to the (Afghan Air
Force) at some point in the near future," he said.
Gulick said the Air Force was "committed to provide an
effective and sustainable airlift capability for our Afghan
partners as soon as possible." He said plans were also being
assessed for training Afghan crews to fly and service the larger
four-engine C-130 transport planes.
The U.S. decided in December not to renew a contract with
Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of Finmeccanica, when it expires in
March after years of problems with Alenia's work on the
contract. The Air Force has already spent $590 million on the
program, but will not exercise a $60 million option that would
have extended the deal for an additional year.
The contract is part of the Pentagon's overall effort to
equip the Afghan military as U.S.-led forces prepare to withdraw
from the country after more than a decade of war.
It remains unclear what the Air Force will do with the 16
G222 aircraft that have been already been delivered to
Afghanistan, or how Afghan forces will provide airlift for
troops after the Alenia contract ends in March and before the
first two C-130s arrive in Afghanistan later this year.
Alenia defends its work on the program, and says the
twin-engine G222, an earlier model of Alenia's C-27J cargo
plane, is one of the safest, most durable cargo planes
available.
An Alenia spokesman said the company was in talks with U.S.
lawmakers about the Air Force's decision to back away from the
G222 deal, and what could be done to ensure that Afghan forces
had continued airlift capability until the C-130s arrived.
He said the program was on budget and meeting or exceeding
requirements at this point after an admittedly rocky start.
"We're flying missions every day," said the spokesman.
"We're not disputing the Air Force's decision to bring in
C-130s; that's their prerogative," said the spokesman. "We just
want to see if there's a way to continue providing airlift until
those other planes get there."
Gulick said it was not yet clear where the Air Force would
get the used four C-130H aircraft for transfer to Afghanistan.
The Air Force has 145 C-130 planes, while the National Guard has
191 and the Air Force reserve has 102. It was not immediately
clear how many of those were H-models.
Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the planes, is
not producing the H-models anymore, having shifted to the newer
J-model planes.
Gulick said the Alenia program had been plagued with
problems, including issues keeping a sufficient number of planes
ready for use.
The Stars and Stripes newspaper quoted a spokesman for the
Afghan defense ministry earlier this month as saying that
Washington now planned to deliver four C-130 transport planes to
Afghanistan instead of the G222s, but the Air Force had not
confirmed those plans until Wednesday.