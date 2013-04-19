WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Air Force on
Friday said U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer
would continue work on a $428 million contract to
build new attack planes for Afghanistan after a federal court
rejected a challenge by rival Beechcraft.
U.S. Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick said the Court of Federal
Claims denied Beechcraft's challenge, but the congressional
Government Accountability Office (GAO) was still reviewing a
separate protest that Beechcraft filed against the deal.
Continued work on the contract "honors the U.S. Air Force's
critical and time-sensitive commitment to provide air support
capability to the Afghan Air Force (AAF)," Gulick said.
Beechcraft, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection earlier this year, had sued the Air Force to halt
work on the planes while federal auditors reviewed the company's
protest. The Air Force had authorized Sierra Nevada and Embraer
to keep working on the order, despite Beechcraft's protest.
A spokeswoman for the Kansas plane maker said the
Witchita-based company was disappointed by the decision and
planned to continue to contest the award through the GAO.
The court's decision was another twist in an ongoing battle
over the Afghan plane orders - a dispute that has drawn the ire
of the Brazilian government and which could complicate U.S.
plans to withdraw from Afghanistan in 2014.
The Air Force is racing to get new planes to Afghanistan and
train pilots to fly them as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw from
the country after over a decade of war.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)