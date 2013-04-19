(Adds comment from Sierra Nevada and Embraer)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Friday that U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer
would continue work on a $428 million contract to
build new attack aircraft for Afghanistan after a federal court
rejected a challenge by rival Beechcraft.
U.S. Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick said the Court of Federal
Claims denied Beechcraft's challenge, but the congressional
Government Accountability Office (GAO) was still reviewing a
separate protest that Beechcraft filed against the deal.
Continued work on the Light Air Support (LAS) contract
"honors the U.S. Air Force's critical and time-sensitive
commitment to provide air support capability to the Afghan Air
Force (AAF)," Gulick said.
Beechcraft, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection earlier this year, sued the Air Force to halt work on
the planes while federal auditors reviewed the company's
protest. The Air Force had authorized Sierra Nevada and Embraer
to keep working on the order, despite Beechcraft's protest.
"Today's decision ensures that work will continue
uninterrupted on the LAS contract and that we will be able to
deliver these aircraft in mid-2014," Sierra Nevada and Embraer
said in a joint statement.
Last month, the companies opened a plant in Jacksonville,
Florida, to assemble at least 20 of Embraer's twin-turboprop
Super Tucano.
A spokeswoman for Kansas aircraft maker Beechcraft said the
Witchita-based company was disappointed by the decision and
planned to continue to contest the award through the GAO.
The court's decision was another twist in a battle over the
Afghan orders, a dispute that has drawn the ire of the Brazilian
government and which could complicate U.S. plans to withdraw
from Afghanistan in 2014.
The Air Force is racing to get new aircraft to Afghanistan
and train pilots to fly them as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw
from the country after over a decade of war.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and
Andre Grenon)