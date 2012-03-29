* Afghan government requiring USAID projects to switch to
Afghan security
* Kabul adding 20 percent "profit" on costs of Afghan guards
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. lawmakers were
disturbed on Thursday by a government auditor's prediction that
security costs will spike for U.S. development projects in
Afghanistan as they are forced to switch from private
contractors to Afghan government-provided security.
Representative John Tierney suggested the United States
might want to just walk away from aid projects in Afghanistan
rather than pay the additional costs, including a 20-percent
"profit" charge, under the new policy mandated by Afghan
President Hamid Karzai. Tierney said there were already too many
questions about "where the money is going" in Afghanistan.
"There's always one last option. Just don't do it," Tierney,
a Democrat, told a s enior o fficial of the U.S. Agency for
International Development (USAID), Alex Thier, in a hearing on
Capitol Hill.
"Personally, I'm offended ... I think we are being pushed
around," said Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican.
"We're paying for everything, we should be able to provide the
security."
The hearing also aired disputes among U.S. agencies over
whether security costs will indeed go up, and whether that will
force closure of some U.S.-funded development projects.
Preliminary findings of the audit by the Acting Special
Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, Steven Trent,
said security for USAID projects may cost as much as 46 percent
more than it does now under the new system mandated by Karzai,
adding as much as $55.2 million to USAID's bill in the first
year of the transition.
Private security contractors working for foreign companies,
who have numbered in the thousands, are no longer allowed to
guard development programs in Afghanistan under Karzai's decree.
If these programs want armed escorts or guards for their
compounds, they are supposed to contract with a branch of the
Afghan police, the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF).
The deadline for the change was March 20, but the Afghan
government has granted 30- to 90-day extensions for projects
that have not yet made the transition.
Karzai has long been critical of private contractors. But
the changeover is also a gauge of plans to hand n ationwide
re sponsibility for security to the Afghan army and police. The
United States and other western nations plan to withdraw most of
their troops by the end of 2014.
USAID's Kabul mission director S. Ken Yamashita has angrily
rejected Trent's findings, calling them "inaccurate" and
"speculative" in a letter to the inspector general.
AFGHAN GOVERNMENT ADDING 20 PERCENT "PROFIT" CHARGE
Thier, the director of USAID's Washington office of
Afghanistan and Pakistan affairs, downplayed the findings at
Thursday's hearing, but acknowledged costs would go up.
"We see a 16 percent cost increase. I can't guarantee that
some projects won't be more and some less," Thier told a
subcommittee of the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee.
The potential costs include a 20 percent "profit" that the
Afghan government will apply to most charges associated with
each guard in the new Afghan Public Protection Force, Trent said
in his testimony to the subcommittee.
Trent also said aid projects might actually increase the use
of expatriate security consultants under the new system, perhaps
doubling those costs. Projects will be allowed to hire licensed
expatriates to "advise" on security, although the actual guard
duty is required to be done by the APPF.
Trent said at least 10 USAID projects with a total award
value of $899 million were at risk of termination because of the
costs.
But Thier said that no USAID projects had been shut down
because of the change. He added that there were no indications
of any decrease in security for the USAID projects, in part
because most of the security was provided by Afghans anyway.
The guards "change their uniforms ... and go to work for
APPF," Thier said.
Chaffetz countered: "Why are we going to spend more for the
same thing?"
USAID has about 380 employees in Afghanistan, but also funds
many projects that are carried out by non-governmental
organizations and the Afghan government.
In his report, Trent described some of the additional fees
that the Afghan government planned.
The monthly fee for an Afghan guard will be $100, the report
said. "APPF will add charges for firearms, ammunition, training,
administrative and overhead fees, and a profit, among other
charges, to the monthly fee," it said.
"Furthermore an annual charge of $600 (or $50 a month) per
guard will be assessed for uniforms and personal equipment," it
said. "In addition, although APPF is a state-owned enterprise, a
profit of 20 percent will be applied to all charges associated
with a guard, except for uniform and pension charges."
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Philip Barbara)