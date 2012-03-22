* Death toll from shooting raised to 17
* Bales faces murder, attempted murder charges
* Trial may take place at Bales' home base near Tacoma
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Army Staff Sergeant
Robert Bales, accused of killing Afghan civilians in a shooting
rampage in Kandahar province last week, will be charged with 17
counts of murder, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Earlier accounts of the incident, which has damaged
U.S.-Afghan relations, had tallied 16 victims, including nine
children and three women.
Bales, a four-tour combat veteran, will also face other
charges, including attempted murder, but the official was unable
to say how many additional counts there would be.
Legal proceedings would likely take place at Bales' home
base, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, close to Tacoma, Washington, the
U.S. official said.
Bales, 38, is being held in solitary confinement at a
military detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas. His civilian
defense attorney, Seattle-based John Henry Browne, was not
immediately available for comment.
Earlier this week, Browne said U.S. authorities had no proof
of what occurred on the evening in question, and that Bales had
"no memory" of the incident.
Browne, who has defended several multiple homicide suspects,
including serial killer Ted Bundy, has indicated that stress may
have played a role in his client's state of mind.
He is expected to evoke post-traumatic stress disorder, or
PTSD, as a factor in the trial, a technique he employed in the
defense of a Seattle-area thief known as the "Barefoot Bandit."
The U.S. Army said this week it was reviewing the way it
diagnoses PTSD among troops.
Browne has said that Bales drank alcohol on the night of the
shooting, but not enough to impair his judgment. He has denied
that marital or financial problems may have negatively affected
Bales, but he said his client was not happy at being sent on his
fourth war-zone deployment after three tours of duty in Iraq,
where he suffered two wounds.
Browne has played down the effect of Bales' financial
problems, which include an abandoned property in the Seattle
area and an unpaid $1.5 million judgment from his time as a
securities broker.
Bales' wife, Karilyn, is being sheltered by the Army at
Lewis-McChord.
