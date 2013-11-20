WASHINGTON Nov 20 The United States and
Afghanistan are still discussing the final details of a
bilateral security agreement, U.S. State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki said on Wednesday after the Afghan Foreign Ministry
posted a draft on its website.
"As we said yesterday, there was still a discussion
yesterday - there continues to be - about the final details and
the final language," Psaki told reporters. "We did not expect
that every piece would be reflected in whatever was initially
posted. So we are reviewing the text with that in mind and I
would expect that there is still a more final version to come."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)