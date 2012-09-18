BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A cutback in NATO operations with Afghan forces in response to a surge of insider attacks will not change President Barack Obama's timeline for gradually handing over security responsibility to Afghans and eventually withdrawing U.S. troops, the White House said on Tuesday.
"That process continues," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters even as he acknowledged deep U.S. concern about the recent spate of attacks on foreign troops. "It doesn't affect the timeline."
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)