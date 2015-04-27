(Updates with fighting, NATO general on Islamic State)
By Mirwais Harooni and Kay Johnson
KABUL, April 27 Heavy fighting between Afghan
security forces and Taliban insurgents that killed more than 30
combatants threatened a major northern city on Monday, officials
said.
The battle on the outskirts of Kunduz, part of an
intensifying wave of attacks after the departure of most foreign
troops, led President Ashraf Ghani to delay his departure on a
state visit to India by several hours.
Officials said hundreds of Taliban militants had attacked
police and army checkposts in the province of Kunduz, the
insurgents' last stronghold before U.S.-led forces drove them
from power in 2001.
Now they threaten to overrun parts of the provincial
capital, after fighting that killed eight Afghan security
personnel and at least two dozen Taliban, a spokesman for the
provincial governor said.
"The threat level is very high, but with new reinforcements,
our security forces have gained morale," said Abdul Waseh Basel,
the spokesman.
The insurgents overran seven army and police checkpoints in
central Kunduz and two districts, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah
Mujahid said in an emailed statement.
Presidential spokesman Ajmal Obidy said Ghani left for India
late on Monday afternoon. He had delayed his departure for New
Delhi to meet NATO's Gen. John Campbell.
Battles were raging about 6 km (4 miles) south of Kunduz
city, officials said. Islamist insurgents also broke into the
city itself, in the southern district of Gul Tepa, Basel said.
Afghan security forces used artillery in defence.
"The sound of heavy weapons fired by Afghan forces can be
heard in the city," said Kunduz police spokesman Sayed Sarwar
Hussaini.
Fighting continued into the evening, but Afghan forces
pushed the Taliban back with help from reinforcements from Kabul
and other areas, said local army commander Qadam Shah Shaheen.
"We will win the fight soon," he said.
Militants this month launched major attacks in another
northern province, Badakhshan, and on Monday fired on a
government delegation meeting soldiers there.
Their rockets and gunfire narrowly missed the group, led by
Ahmad Zia Massoud, head of Ghani's governance commission, a
close aide said. The delegation withdrew by helicopter.
Afghanistan's long war has also been complicated by some
disgruntled Taliban commanders declaring allegiance to Islamic
State, the Middle Eastern jihadist movement that controls
swathes of Iraq and Syria.
NATO's Campbell said that such reports had been increasing
and "there's a little bit of money passing back and forth", but
the coalition and Afghan government were working to prevent IS
from sending weapons or fighters to Afghanistan.
