WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday
approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan
to support a string of programs to boost the economy and help
improve services in five provincial capitals.
"The package will help Afghanistan with refugees, expand
private-sector opportunities for the poor, boost the development
of five cities, expand electrification, improve food security
and build rural roads," the World Bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)