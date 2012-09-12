By Miriam Arghandiwal
KABUL, Sept 12 Afghanistan banned the YouTube
website on Wednesday to stop Afghans watching a U.S.-made film
insulting the Prophet Mohammad that sparked protests in North
Africa and the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
"We have been told to shut down YouTube to the Afghan public
until the video is taken down," Aimal Marjan, general director
of Information Technology at the Ministry of Communications,
told Reuters.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned the film, in which
Mohammad is portrayed as a philanderer and a religious fake,
saying its makers had done a "devilish act" and that insulting
Islam was not allowed by freedom of speech.
U.S. pastor Terry Jones, whose plans to burn the Koran
triggered deadly riots in Afghanistan in 2010, said he had
promoted the film, called "Innocence of Muslims".
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three embassy staff were
killed as they rushed away from a consulate building in
Benghazi, stormed by al Qaeda-linked gunmen. Another assault was
mounted on the U.S. embassy in Cairo.
Marjan declined to say if the order to close YouTube in
Afghanistan was to prevent violence or to protect his countrymen
from being offended.
The accidental burning of Korans at a U.S. base near Kabul
in February drew thousands of protesters to the streets across
Afghanistan for weeks and dozens of people were killed.