* 2011 net profit $172 mln vs $26 mln in 2010
* Says markets recovered from financial crisis
* Looking to 2012 "with confidence"
MOSCOW, March 19 Russian-Israeli commercial
property developer AFI Development said the Moscow
real estate market had now fully recovered from the last
financial crisis as it reported a near seven-fold increase in
profit for 2011.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said net income came at $172 million last year, up from
$26 million in 2010.
"We look forward to 2012 with confidence. The Moscow real
estate and financial markets have fully recovered from the
financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and demonstrate strong growth
trends in terms of commercial rents, prices for residential
space, investment properties values and available financing,"
Leviev said in a statement.
The group's flagship shopping centre AFIMALL City, located
in Moscow's fledgling financial district, recorded a daily
footfall of 30,000 people by December following its opening the
previous May, AFI said.
The company also owns office space in central Moscow.
Revenue for 2011 increased 79 percent to $134 million, driven by
higher rental income.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)