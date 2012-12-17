Dec 17 Miner African Minerals Ltd cut
its forecast for iron ore shipment from its flagship mine in
Sierra Leone yet again and said it was in advanced talks to
secure the financing it needs to fund its working capital
requirements.
The company, which has been looking for funding, said it was
in talks to secure a working capital facility of up to $250
million and also increase the size of its existing facility to
$150 million.
The miner, which owns the Tonkolili mine that sits on one of
Africa's largest iron ore deposits, has already cut its
production forecast twice this year as shipping was suspended
between August and October due to high moisture levels after
unusually heavy rains.