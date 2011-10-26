* Q3 oper profit $1.66 vs est $1.60
* Q3 rev rose 11 pct to $6 bln vs est. $5.9 bln
* Increase qtrly cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.33
* Sees Q4 EPS $1.45-$1.52 vs est $1.55
* Sees FY 2011 EPS $6.30-$6.37 vs est $6.35
(Adds background, details and updates shares)
Oct 26 Aflac Inc posted a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a stronger
yen, and Japan's No.1 foreign insurer backed its full-year
forecast.
Aflac, also the world's largest seller of supplemental
disability insurance with a market valuation of $19.5 billion,
hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent.
The company sees fourth-quarter and fiscal 2011 operating
earnings of $1.45-$1.52 and $6.30-$6.37 per diluted share, if
the yen averages 75-80 to the dollar.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.55 and $6.35 per
share for fourth quarter and fiscal 2011 respectively, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Reflecting the benefit from a stronger yen/dollar exchange
rate, total investments and cash at the end of September 30 were
$100.8 billion, up 8 percent sequentially.
Aflac, which counts on the U.S. and Japanese markets for
the bulk of its business, earned $744 million, or $1.59 a share,
compared with $690 million, or $1.46 a share, a year ago.
Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for
insurance companies as it excludes investment losses and gains
-- came in at $1.66 a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $6 billion.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 a share, on
revenue of $5.9 billion.
Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of the
policyholder becoming incapable of working. Aflac competes in
the sector with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum Group ,
which is reporting results next week.
Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company, which have
fallen 8 percent in the last quarter, were trading flat after
the bell. They closed at $43.03 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair,
Sriraj Kalluvila)