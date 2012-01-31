* Q4 oper EPS $1.48 vs est $1.52

Jan 31 Japan's No.1 foreign insurer Aflac Inc posted fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by more money paid out in claims and higher operating costs, sending its shares down 2 percent in after-market trade.

For 2012, the company forecast sales growth of 3 percent to 8 percent in the United States. However, Aflac said it expects sales to slip 2 percent to 5 percent in Japan, citing tough comparisons with last year, when sales grew 18.6 percent.

Aflac also kept its 2011 operating earnings growth outlook of 2 to 5 percent on a currency neutral basis.

The company, which counts on the U.S. and Japanese markets for the bulk of its business, earned $546 million, or $1.17 a share, compared with $437 million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.97 billion.

Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies as it excludes investment losses and gains -- was $1.48 per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, on revenue of $6.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's benefits and claims increased 13 percent to $3.7 billion. Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of policyholders becoming incapable of working.

Aflac, which competes with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum Group, also reported a 6 percent rise in total acquisition and operating costs as it ramped up marketing and IT spending.

Unum Group is set to report results next week.

Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac's shares, which have gained 11 percent since the beginning of this year, were trading down 2 percent at $47.35 after market. They had closed at $48.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)