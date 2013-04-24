BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
April 24 Life insurer Aflac Inc reported a 13 percent rise in net profit, helped by strong revenue growth in its Japanese unit.
Net profit rose to $892 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $785 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp: