July 30 Life insurer Aflac Inc, which
counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher
premium growth in its Japanese unit.
Aflac, Japan's biggest foreign insurer, however, forecast a
third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates. The company,
which plans to increase spending in the second half of 2013,
said it expects a profit of $1.41 to $1.51 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.53 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In Japan, we will increase expenditures on advertising and
promotion for our new product launch in August. In the United
States, we anticipate increased costs associated with
initiatives related to healthcare reform," Chief Executive
Daniel Amos said.
The company's premium income rose 8.6 percent in yen terms
but fell 11.8 percent to $3.7 billion in dollar terms.
"Aflac Japan's financial results were strong for the
quarter, although they were masked by a substantially weaker
yen," Amos said in a statement.
The yen has depreciated by nearly 14 percent against the
dollar in the first half since the implementation of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics", which combines aggressive
monetary easing and fiscal stimulus with structural reforms.
Aflac's net income rose 84 percent to $889 million, or $1.90
per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.
Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for
insurance companies as it excludes certain investment losses and
gains -- was $1.62 per share.
Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $6.04 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.51 per share
on revenue of $5.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Aflac shares, which have gained about 13 percent since the
company last reported its quarterly results, were down 0.8
percent in extended trading after closing at $60.85 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.