* Principal Finance Group seeks to expand in emerging
markets
* Chile's Cuprum a leading pension fund
* Chile's pension funds catching investor attention
SANTIAGO, Oct 8 Principal Financial Group has
agreed to buy Chilean pension company AFP Cuprum for about $1.51
billion to expand in emerging markets, the U.S. insurer and
asset manager said on Monday.
According to the deal, Principal Financial will use a public
tender to acquire 63 percent of the company held by financial
groups Empresas Penta and Inversiones Banpenta, along with the
remaining 37 percent. Cuprum currently has about $32.1
billion in assets under management.
"This acquisition continues our effort to find targeted,
strategic acquisitions that strengthen our competitive position
in the most attractive emerging retirement and long-term savings
markets," said Larry Zimpleman, Principal Financial chairman,
president and chief executive.
"Cuprum represents the sixth such transaction in the past
two years and adds meaningfully to our fee-based earnings,
giving us continued financial flexibility."
Chile's private pension fund system has attracted investor
attention due to high returns and robust local economic growth.
Medellin, Colombia-based Grupo Sura paid more than $3.5
billion last year for the regional assets of ING Groep NV
, including Chilean pension fund AFP Capital.
Spain's No.2 bank BBVA may sell its Latin American
pension fund businesses, joining the ranks of banks looking to
shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risks and
meet tougher capital rules, it said in May.
Iowa-based Principal Financial said in a statement
it expected the transaction to close in the first quarter 2013
pending Chilean regulatory approval and be immediately accretive
to earnings per share and return on equity.