Oct 2 Oil and gas producer Afren Plc
said it expected drilling and production at its Barda Rash field
in Kurdistan to be fully resumed by end-October as the security
situation had improved at the border of Iraqi Kurdistan.
The company said it had begun returning staffing levels to
normal at Barda Rash after close consultation with the relevant
authorities.
Afren cut its full-year production forecast by 20 percent at
the end of August due to losses from the shutdown of operations
in Iraqi Kurdistan, dragging its shares to their lowest level in
more than 2-1/2 years.
"It's good news but there are bigger issues at Afren at the
moment," Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Martin told Reuters,
adding that many other operators had already restarted
operations in the region.
"The bigger issue is still the investigation into the
unauthorised payments from management," he said.
The review began in July after Afren found evidence of the
alleged receipt of unauthorised payments, leading to temporary
suspension of its chief executive, chief operating officer and
two associate directors.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)