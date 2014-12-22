PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Afren Plc :
* Stmnt re share price movement
* Afren Plc notes recent movement in Afren's share price
* Has received a highly preliminary approach from Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren
* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to terms of any offer
* By no later than 5.00 p.m. on 19 January 2015, Seplat must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Afren Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.