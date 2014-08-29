Aug 29 Afren Plc :
* 1H 2014 net production of 33,488 bopd
* Full year production guidance revised to 32,000 to 36,000
bopd
* Guidance removing barda rash, due to temporary suspension
of activities
* H1 profit after tax of us$160 million (1h 2013: us$62
million)
* Board's assessment is that based on facts to date existing
carrying values of relevant assets in balance sheet are
unimpaired
* Revenue for period was us$565 million (1h 2013: us$797
million)
* Expanded investigation by wfg is ongoing and is expected
to conclude in september 2014
* Expanded investigation has also identified potential
evidence of additional related party transactions to those
disclosed in afren's 2012 and 2013 financial statements
