Aug 29 Afren Plc :

* 1H 2014 net production of 33,488 bopd

* Full year production guidance revised to 32,000 to 36,000 bopd

* Guidance removing barda rash, due to temporary suspension of activities

* H1 profit after tax of us$160 million (1h 2013: us$62 million)

* Board's assessment is that based on facts to date existing carrying values of relevant assets in balance sheet are unimpaired

* Revenue for period was us$565 million (1h 2013: us$797 million)

* Expanded investigation by wfg is ongoing and is expected to conclude in september 2014

* Expanded investigation has also identified potential evidence of additional related party transactions to those disclosed in afren's 2012 and 2013 financial statements