Aug 28 Afren Plc :
* Suspension of associate directors pending investigation
* Board has temporarily suspended Iain Wright and Galib
Virani, both associate directors of company
* Continued its investigation in relation to receipt of
unauthorised payments potentially for benefit of CEO and COO
* Investigation has not found any evidence that any board
members, other than Osman Shahenshah and Shahid Ullah, were
involved
* Remains of view that this will not negatively affect
company's stated financial and operational position
* No conclusive findings have yet been reached and
investigation is ongoing
