Aug 28 Afren Plc :

* Suspension of associate directors pending investigation

* Board has temporarily suspended Iain Wright and Galib Virani, both associate directors of company

* Continued its investigation in relation to receipt of unauthorised payments potentially for benefit of CEO and COO

* Investigation has not found any evidence that any board members, other than Osman Shahenshah and Shahid Ullah, were involved

* Remains of view that this will not negatively affect company's stated financial and operational position

* No conclusive findings have yet been reached and investigation is ongoing