Sept 30 Afren Plc :

* Update on independent review

* Wfg's review continues to be thorough and is progressing well but has not yet been completed

* Board now expects wfg to provide a detailed report to board by mid october

* Wfg has identified no evidence during course of expanded review of further unauthorised payments

* Board remains of view that assets and operational position of company have not been negatively affected