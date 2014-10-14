Oct 14 Afren Plc
* Results of independent review
* Willkie Farr & Gallagher (UK) LLP ("wfg") has completed
its independent review into certain transactions undertaken by
company
* Decided to terminate employment and directorships of CEO
and COO for gross misconduct
* Commenced disciplinary actions against additional
employees involved in receipt of unauthorised payments
* Instructed counsel to commence legal proceedings to
recover sums in respect of unauthorised payments
* Has notified FCA of these breaches of its listing rule
obligations and will make full report available to fca
* Review found a further seven current and former employees
also received payments
* Board believes that neither of partners involved in these
transactions were aware of any wrong-doing
