Oct 14 Afren Plc

* Results of independent review

* Willkie Farr & Gallagher (UK) LLP ("wfg") has completed its independent review into certain transactions undertaken by company

* Decided to terminate employment and directorships of CEO and COO for gross misconduct

* Commenced disciplinary actions against additional employees involved in receipt of unauthorised payments

* Instructed counsel to commence legal proceedings to recover sums in respect of unauthorised payments

* Has notified FCA of these breaches of its listing rule obligations and will make full report available to fca

* Review found a further seven current and former employees also received payments

* Board believes that neither of partners involved in these transactions were aware of any wrong-doing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1o8xJqn) Further company coverage: