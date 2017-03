Dec 16 Afren Plc

* Completion of madagascar block 1101 drilling and coring operations

* Cores recovered from both locations indicated presence of hydrocarbons and potentially good reservoir quality over multiple zones

* Early indications provide further evidence of at least three different source rocks working across block in triassic, jurassic and cretaceous zones

* Further detailed analysis of cores will be undertaken in q1 2015 to confirm nature and extent of hydrocarbons

* Completion of its drilling and coring operations and discovery of oil in two boreholes drilled on block 1101 onshore madagascar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: