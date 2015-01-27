* Africa-based oil producer says facing cash shortages
* Enters talks with bondholders, weighs coupon delay
* Shares down 72 percent
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 27 Oil producer Afren Plc's
shares tumbled 72 percent on Tuesday after it said it had
entered talks with its largest bondholders over immediate fund
shortages, prompting dent ratings agency Fitch to warn of its
imminent default.
Tuesday's rout takes the decline in Afren shares to 97
percent since July, when the London-listed company suspended its
chief executive and chief operating officer.
Afren also said it was considering a 30-day delay to the
payment of a $15 million bond coupon due on Feb. 1 as it reviews
its finances.
The announcement comes days before a Jan. 31 deadline for
Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc to say
if it intends to make an offer for Afren, which has been
struggling with looming debt payments and tumbling oil prices.
Oil and gas producers and energy services companies across
the globe have been hit by a 60 percent drop in crude prices
over the past seven months.
Afren, which had about $1.15 billion in gross debt as of
September last year, said its current liquidity was
significantly lower than the $235 million in cash it held at the
end of 2014.
Fitch Ratings said it was cutting Afren's long-term rating
to 'C' from 'B-', a move which it said was "reflecting our view
that default is imminent."
Afren said: "In light of the significant dislocation in the
industry and related financing markets resulting from the rapid
decline in oil prices, the board has been reviewing the funding
and liquidity requirements of the business."
Last week, Afren had said that it was talking to lenders to
defer a payment due at the end of January.
Afren, whose main producing assets are in Nigeria, said its
funding requirements were likely to be significant and to exceed
its stock market value if its debt remained unchanged.
At Monday's closing price of 17.67 pence, Afren was valued
at about 196.1 million pounds. The company had about 1.11
billion shares, outstanding according to Thomson Reuters data.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Martin estimated that at
crude oil prices of $60 per barrel, Afren's net debt could rise
to $500 million above the current debt ceiling if a payment due
to a former owner of the Ebok oilfield in Nigeria was made.
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rodney Joyce and David Holmes)