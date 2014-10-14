(Adds analyst comment, details of financial deals, updates
share movement)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 14 British oil and gas producer Afren Plc
sacked its chief executive, chief operating officer and
two associate directors after an independent review into
unauthorised payments found evidence of "gross misconduct".
Shares in the company rose as much as 6.6 percent on Tuesday
morning, which an analyst said was mainly on the conclusion of
the review and that the incidents would not affect Afren's
operations.
The probe also found that seven more current and former
employees also received payments and Afren said it had begun
disciplinary action against these employees.
Afren said it would start legal proceedings against founder
and CEO Osman Shahenshah, COO Shahid Ullah and associate
directors Iain Wright and Galib Virani to recover money related
to the payments.
The dismissed executives could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Oriel Securities analyst Dragan Trajkov said the conclusion
of the review and the lack of a material impact was positive.
"Although failing to comply with some of the listing rules
could result in further fines from FCA, we believe the market
has already punished the company for it," Trajkov said in a
note.
The review, conducted by law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher
(WFG), began in July to determine if three legitimate
transactions with Afren's partners Oriental Energy Resources Ltd
and AMNI International Petroloeum Development Co Ltd in 2012 and
2013 should have been disclosed to the market.
The review found that Shahenshah and Ullah had agreed with
Oriental to receive 15 percent of the net cash flows that was
due to Oriental from the Ebok oil field for 5 years from 2013 in
exchange for $400 million in funding by Afren.
Oriental paid $45 million for 2013 into a special purpose
vehicle owned and controlled by the two top executives, who used
the funds to pay bonuses to themselves and selected employees of
Afren, the review found.
WFG also uncovered evidence that suggested that the two
executives sought personal benefits from a 2013 management
buy-out of AMNI.
WFG's review found no evidence that either matter was
discussed with Afren's board, according to the statement.
Afren suspended Shahenshah and Ullah in July when it began
the review and the two associate directors in August as the
review expanded.
The independent explorer and producer, which has notified
British watchdog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said its
partners in Nigeria were not aware of any wrongdoing.
The company said Toby Hayward will remain as interim chief
executive while its board searches for replacements. Egbert
Imomoh will remain as executive chairman.
Afren shares, which have fallen by nearly a third since the
review began, were up 2.7 percent at 100.1 pence at 1031 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)