March 5 Founder of oil producer Afren Plc
, Ethelbert Cooper, is planning to change the company's
capital structure with a new partnership involving a consortium
of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported.
"With a different strategy and reinvigorated management
there is a chance to pull the phoenix from the ashes. So I am
leading an effort to reinvent the company as a new China Africa
platform," said Cooper to the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/1H27bvY)
However, Cooper said, that this plan of bringing in new
capital in the form of equity, would work in the interests of
Afren's bondholders and new Chinese investors, whom he declined
to name, the business daily said.
The Sunday Times reported on March 1 that a Chinese
conglomerate was backing a $500 million bid led by Afren
co-founder Bert Cooper. (thetim.es/1AqObBr)
The African energy group has already attracted Nigerian oil
and gas players, Oando and Lekoil, who are
planning to invest in Afren, the newspaper said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Afren, which has most of its oilfields in Nigeria, defaulted
on Wednesday on its 2016 bonds as it negotiated a rescue deal
with bondholders that will dilute the interests of its
shareholders.
Afren could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
