March 2 Afren Plc

* Has obtained from lenders of us$300m ebok debt facility a further deferral of us$50m amortisation payment due on 31 january 2015 until 31 march 2015

* In addition, board is continuing to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2016 bonds with respect to us$15m of interest due on 1 feb

* Is continuing constructive discussions with its largest bond holders regarding immediate liquidity and funding needs of business. Further company coverage: